"You already got the job" - Nina-Marie Daniele promoting burger chain with Dana White leaves fans divided

Social media sensation and MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele has divided fans with her recent video promoting a burger chain.

Over the past year, Daniele has grown very popular amongst the MMA community. Having worked as a model in the past, the 34-year-old entered the world of MMA reporting last year and has now become a mainstay.

While Nina-Marie Daniele is loved by fans, her recent video with Dana White, where she is seen promoting a burger chain, has left the fans with mixed opinions.

Reacting to the same, fans seem to be divided upon seeing the video. Take a look at some reactions below:

"You already got the job, Dont be a cheug"

"Taking his comparison with a grain of salt. He's automatically biased since he's a Boston guy"

"Love seeing you guys with smiles...made my night!"

"Oh honey, you're not vegan, but whatever helps you sleep at night"

"She wants to ride that pogo stick"

"Vegans are aliens"

"Damn your vegan.....smh"

MMA reporter Helen Yee claps back at fans for calling her "boring" when compared to Nina-Marie Daniele

MMA reporter Helen Yee recently commented on comparisons between herself and Nina-Marie Daniele.

Helen Yee started her journey in sports radio back in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the most prominent names in the industry. However, her work has started to get overshadowed by Nina-Marie Daniele, who is becoming more popular by the day.

Despite being relatively new to the industry, Daniele seems to be liked by fans more. Moreover, Yee has also been labeled as "boring" in comparison. Responding to one such tweet by a fan, Yee clapped back and expressed her love for MMA. She also revealed that she once declined an opportunity to cover the NFL because of her passion for MMA:

"Then why do you follow me? I’m in this f**king sport because I ACTUALLY LOVE THIS SH*T! Had an opportunity to cover NFL but declined. I truly love watching MMA since WEC days and I’m respectful, or “boring” bc that’s how I was raised. I’m sorry I’m not flirty."

Take a look at her tweet below:

