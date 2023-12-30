"You have the best energy" - Fans react as UFC presenter Megan Olivi drops "2023 faves" on Instagram

Megan Olivi recently joined the social media trend of sharing year-end highlights, much to the delight of UFC fans.

Olivi took to social media on December 29th to share some of her favorite memories of 2023. The UFC reporter proceeded to include a slideshow of photos featuring friends and family, including her husband, Joseph Benavidez. One of Olivi's pictures also included former NBA star David Robinson.

This was how Megan Olivi captioned the post:

"2023 faves faves that haven't seen the feed yet... pt 1 ❤️"

Fans were quick to react to her post, with one comment affirming that she had 'the best energy.'

Others called Olivi 'the best' and a 'legend.'

"Joe Benavidez definitely the luckiest man alive"

"Where's part 2"

"The best in the business!"

"David Robinson 🐐🐐"

Olivi labeled the post as a 'part one' but has yet to release a second reel.

More on Megan Olivi's Significant Other

Since joining the UFC over a decade ago, Olivi has been a familiar face in the world of mixed martial arts media.

During the rise of the UFC, part of what made Olivi so iconic was her relationship with former flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez. The two MMA icons got married in 2015.

According to Olivi, the couple first met in 2009 when the reporter was just getting her career started.

Benavidez, 39, retired from fighting in 2021 after losing his third fight in a row to Askar Askarov. The American fought for the UFC flyweight championship four times, which included a loss to Demetrious Johnson for the division's inaugural belt.

Though never claiming undisputed gold, Benavidez collected signature wins over Henry Cejudo, Jussier Formiga, and Ian McCall. Benavidez retired with a record of 28-8, with five of his eight losses coming in championship fights.