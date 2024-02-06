"You are in big big trouble" - Fans react to report stating Oleksandr Usyk missed birth of his daughter while training for Tyson Fury fight

Boxing journalist Michael Benson recently reported that heavyweight boxer Oleksandr Usyk was not able to attend his daughter's birthday on Jan. 28. 'The Cat' was busy with his training camp for his clash against Tyson Fury, which was supposed to take place on Feb. 17 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, the matchup fell through as 'The Gypsy King' suffered an injury while sparring. Now, the fight has been postponed to May 18.

Benson took to X to share the news, saying:

"Oleksandr Usyk has revealed that he missed the birth of his daughter on Jan 28th while training overseas for the Tyson Fury fight, which was then postponed. Usyk is now going to go home to meet her, spend a few days there, then return to camp and prepare for new date of May 18th."

After learning that Usyk missed his daughter's birthday due to the fight, several fans took to social media to share their reactions.

One person stated that they believed this did not bode well for Fury, saying:

"Tyson you will pay for this. You are in big big trouble in May. John is going to have to scrape you off the canvas."

Another individual claimed that the fight being postponed might work out in the Ukrainian's favor. They wrote:

"This postponement favours Usyk imo. Tyson now CANNOT pull out again and will probably have to do light sparring to avoid being cut again."

One user argued that fights being cancelled or postponed was just a part of the sport.

"It's boxing and inconveniences happen. I hope he wins when the fight happens."

Another user took it a step further and argued that Usyk himself was at fault for not making it to her daughter's birthday.

"That's his fault."

Tyson Fury sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk and his promoter after the eye injury

Tyson Fury suffered a nasty cut over his eye which resulted in the fight being postponed. 'The Gypsy King' then uploaded a post on Instagram sharing the news with his fans.

In the comments section of the post, Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk suggested for the 35-year-old to retire from the sport.

Fury did not take kindly to Krassyuk's comment and issued a response to him and 'The Cat' during an Instagram Live session.

"Nice little elbow right in the eye, nearly cost me the biggest fight of my career. But what can you do? Sh*t happens, and we move on. We keep moving forward, and now we have a new date. Usyk's crying his eyes out. Tyson should retire! Oh, he wants to retire. Oh, no retirement here motherf***er. You're getting knocked out! Knocked spark out. May 18th, the new date. Live and exclusive from Saudi Arabia."

