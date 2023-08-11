"You can do that to me/I can’t stop looking" - Hilariously suggestive thumbnail of a Laura Sanko grappling video leaves fans in splits 

A hilarious thumbnail of a Laura Sanko grappling video has sent fans into a frenzy.

Sanko is one of the most recognizable faces in the UFC. The former professional fighter joined the UFC back in 2017 as a backstage analyst and has made her way to the commentator's desk over the years.

Lauro Sanko recently took to Instagram to promote her new YouTube channel, One on One. The post also had a rather suggestive thumbnail which left the fans in splits. Interestingly, she knew what was coming and already gave a justification for the thumbnail. She said:

"First of all, I don’t choose the thumbnails…t he team that runs my channel does. Second, if you’re into unusual submissions and set up’s as well as PPV breakdowns from me and the great @dinthomas you need to check out One on One on YouTube."

Reacting to the same, fans have hilariously commented on the thumbnail used in the video.

"Honestly I can't stop looking at the far back leg like look at that dexterity damn girl."

"Great marketing, people gotta watch the video a few times to realize that it's a BJJ tutorial."

"Dudes lining up to get their biceps sliced"

Fan reactions

Laura Sanko discusses her relationship with fellow commentators

Sanko has been working with the UFC for quite some time now and as a result of the same, she has good symmetry with fellow UFC commentators. During an interview with MMA Junkie, the 40-year-old spoke about her job.

Laura Sanko also spoke about working alongside Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, and Paul Felder. She noted that she hasn't worked with Jon Anik and Joe Rogan as of yet, however, she would love the opportunity to do so. She said:

"I think it just kind of depends. It’s like dancing. Whenever I call fights with Paul Felder, it’s like he and I are seamless. It’s just super easy. Bisping is such a huge personality, that I have a harder time sometimes not stepping on his toes, or vice versa. But he also ups my game in a way that nobody else does.”

Check out Laura Sanko's comments at 5:33 in the video below: