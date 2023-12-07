“You can’t be a pilot unless you log the flight hours” – Luke Lessei’s arsenal is years of hard work says father and coach Dean

At ONE Fight Night 17, Luke Lessei is set to make his ONE Championship debut on the final Fight Night card of the year.

The 27-year old has a huge opportunity in front of him and he is well aware that this is his moment to capitalize on.

After being scouted by ONE, he makes his Lumpinee and ONE debut against veteran competitor Jo Nattawut who has shared the Circle with some of the very best in the promotion.

Lessei is also well aware that this opportunity in his career hasn’t come out of nowhere.

A fight of this magnitude is a product of his dedication to constantly improving his skills and working his way up the ladder as a Muay Thai competitor.

In an interview with KCRG.com, Lessei’s father and coach spoke about how this ONE debut won’t be a result of overnight success:

“It’s not a top-secret way to train really. It’s just discipline, work hard, it’s about putting in the flight time,” said Dean. “You can’t be a pilot unless you log the flight hours right?”

Luke Lessei has the opportunity to prove his level at ONE Fight Night 17

Coming into the promotion as an unknown to most of the fans and fighters in the promotion, Luke Lessei will look to announce himself in ONE Championship on December 8.

Whilst his journey to get to this point may have not happened in the blink of an eye, he has the opportunity to completely change his career in that very time frame at Lumpinee.

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut is a tough opponent for anyone to face on their debut inside the Circle.

His recent form isn’t a true representation of the quality he brings to the table due to the high quality of opponents he has competed against as of late.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.