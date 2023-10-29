“You were celebrating this on October 7th” - UFC fighter exposed after attempt to label Israeli Defence Forces as “filthy animals” on social media

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev was called out by a fan for his views on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

As the war between Israel and Palestine escalates, people have become divided as they voice their opinions on which side they support. When it comes to Mokaev, he’s made it clear that he hopes Palestine emerges victorious in the tragic altercation.

Mokaev recently opened up about the situation on Twitter by saying:

“These filthy animals killing children everyday I swear I can’t remember when I cried last time but seeing what’s happening in Palestine with kids right now! May Allah destroy them!”

A fan responded with a screenshot showing Mokaev’s pro-Palestine Twitter post on October 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel. The fan captioned his response to the UFC flyweight with the following message:

“Every single one of you was laughing as Jews were r*ped and butchered. Go cry to your mommy now, sh*thead.”

Take a look at the exchange between Muhammad Mokaev and a fan about the conflict between Israel and Palestine below:

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev hopes the U.K. will accept Palestinian refugees

The war between Israel and Palestine has led to innocent people dying on both sides, with graphic pictures and videos frequently shown on social media. As a result, UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev hopes the U.K. will accept Palestinian refugees, especially women and children.

Mokaev had this to say on Twitter:

“I hope the U.K. government will accept refugees from Palestine there’s a lot of children and women left on the streets without their families, homes and food! You have enough power to stop this genocide and war. U.K. always has been known as the best country in the world for free speech, human rights and equality. Let’s pray for peace and a ceasefire in order to stop this humanitarian crises.”

Muhammad Mokaev made his UFC debut in March 2022. Since then, he’s won five consecutive fights, with four by submission, including his latest against Tim Elliott on October 21.

The 23-year-old is currently the number 10-ranked flyweight, which could give him an opportunity to continue climbing the rankings and earn a title shot in 2024.

