  "You have CTE" - Fans react as ex-UFC champ hails Mackenzie Dern the female combat sports GOAT after strawweight title win

"You have CTE" - Fans react as ex-UFC champ hails Mackenzie Dern the female combat sports GOAT after strawweight title win

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:49 GMT
Fans react to Henry Cejudo
Fans react to Henry Cejudo's statement about Mackenzie Dern. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Henry Cejudo recently declared Mackenzie Dern the greatest female combat athlete after her win at UFC 321. Dern secured the strawweight championship with a unanimous decision over Virna Jandiroba.

Following the win, Cejudo took to X and wrote:

"Mackenzie Dern is the greatest female combat sports athlete of all-time #UFC321"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

The statement drew immediate pushback from fans, who cited the accomplishments of several fighters like Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. One fan wrote:

"You have CTE."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"She is great, but AMANDA NUNES IS ESEALY THE GREATEST!"
"Well, that's crazy."
"You forgot about Amanda, bro."
"Amanda Nunes would like a word."
"Naa, it’s Valentina Shevchenko."
"Disagree. Amanda Nunes put on a legendary run."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Henry Cejudo&#039;s statement about Mackenzie Dern. [Screenshots courtesy: @HenryCejudo on X]
Fans react to Henry Cejudo's statement about Mackenzie Dern. [Screenshots courtesy: @HenryCejudo on X]

Dern’s career spans multiple combat disciplines. She earned world championships in gi and no-gi jiu-jitsu and claimed ADCC titles before stepping into the octagon.

In her title fight, Jandiroba controlled much of the wrestling early, securing takedowns and top control. Dern absorbed the pressure, worked from her back effectively, and landed striking combinations to offset the deficit. In round four, she completed a takedown and reversed a final attack to finish on top. Judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of Dern.

Mackenzie Dern acknowledges big target as UFC women's strawweight champion

Mackenzie Dern claimed the vacant UFC strawweight title at UFC 321 with a unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist outworked her opponent over five rounds to earn her first UFC championship after three consecutive victories.

Dern is aware that the division will now focus on her, and she is already preparing for future challengers. Speaking at the UFC 321 post-fight press conference, she said:

“I feel a little sore, but I feel amazing. I think we let it all out there, we really gave all our best to try and get the fight. But yeah, it’s like a dream come true, but I don’t know, every time I reach a goal, I always make a new one. So, I’m already thinking about getting back in the gym, getting better, and I know I have a huge target on my back now, so I want to make sure I’m ready for what’s coming next.”
