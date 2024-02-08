"You are a dream" - Fans react to Mackenzie Dern's latest workout video dressed in blue-grey bodysuit  

Fans recently reacted to Mackenzie Dern's social media post, wherein she shows off her new gym attire.

The UFC strawweight contender is one of the promotion's most exciting grapplers. The American-Brazilian recently posted a clip of herself working out in a blue-grey bodysuit.

Fans loved the post and shared their reactions in the comments section.

One fan wrote:

''Indeed you are a dream''

Another fan wrote:

''Dern and Kyra Gracie, my all time BJJ crushes''

Impressed by the clip, one fan wrote:

''When we fight any challenge with true heart and dedication, our victory is always certain.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of Fan reactions to Mackenzie Dern's post on Instagram

Dern is scheduled to face Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 on relatively short notice after Tatiana Suarez was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury. The bout between Dern and Lemos is expected to be the feature bout on the prelims next weekend.

In her last outing, Dern was finished in the second round by Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 in November last year, while Lemos is coming off a unanimous decision title loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 292 last August. Both strawweights will be aiming to bounce back and return to winning ways at UFC 298.

Expand Tweet

Mackenzie Dern reflects on her UFC 295 loss to Jessica Andrade

Mackenzie Dern suffered a crushing loss against former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Dern was completely outmatched in the stand-up game. Andrade, who is known for her power, knocked her down four times in the second round, prompting the referee to step in.

Moreover, Dern's divorce and the fact that she had parted ways with her striking coach, Jason Parillo, may have impacted her performance. She later took to Instagram to post a statement in which she accepted her loss and said that she had "learned a lot" and that her "focus is the belt."

Check out Mackenzie Dern's full statement here: