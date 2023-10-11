"You have a family man, don’t do that" - Former middleweight champ offering to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 triggers memefest

As things stand, Khamzat Chimaev is still scheduled to face Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 294. However, recent reports suggest that the Brazilian may withdraw from the bout. Yesterday, UFC CEO Dana White added to the MMA community's fear by stating that it is possible Paulo Costa might pull out.

This comes off the heels of the Brazilian revealing a recent elbow surgery that could leave him compromised come fight night. While the UFC has not yet made any official announcements regarding a potential short-notice replacement, one fighter has thrown his name into the mix.

A screenshot of Chris Weidman's tweet

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman took to X/Twitter to voice his willingness to face Khamzat Chimaev on short-notice. Unfortunately, for him, he is unlikely to land such a fight despite his desire to work his way back into title contention. Far too much is going against Weidman.

He himself just returned from a brutal leg break suffered against Uriah Hall. Furthermore, he is an unranked 39-year old and 2-7 in his last 9 fights since 2015, with six of those losses being knockouts/TKOs. This caused many fans to try and talk him out of taking a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, with one fan saying:

"No one want to see that, that would be one sided im sorry"

These sentiments were almost universal among fans:

"Stay out of it Weidman"

Given that after his loss to Brad Tavares, Chris Weidman faced retirement calls, it isn't surprising that fans have no interest in watching him take on such a daunting foe:

"We don't want to see that"

One fan even implored Weidman to think of his family:

"You have a family man, don’t do that"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Khamzat Chimaev has had issues with his last few fights

Ever since last year, Khamzat Chimaev's fights have been plagued by one issue or another. When he faced Gilbert Burns, his 100% finishing streak ended in a bout that many believe he actually lost, leading many to label the controversial bout a robbery.

Meanwhile, his originally scheduled clash with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 was cancelled after Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds, causing him to be demoted to a co-main event bout with Kevin Holland. In that bout, he was accused of faking a glove touch, before shooting for a takedown after Holland extended his fist.

Now, it appears that his bout with Paulo Costa is within touching distance of being cancelled. The Chechen phenom hasn't had a fight with no shenanigans since submitting Li Jingliang back in 2021.