"You genuinely sleep him worse than you did Aljo" - Sean O'Malley offering to teach Henry Cejudo takedown defense hits home with fans

"You genuinely sleep him worse than you did aljo."

Sean O'Malley was a contender for the bantamweight title after Henry Cejudo's championship bout with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. Cejudo lost to Sterling, and O'Malley clinched the title from 'Funk Master' at UFC 292, and now, posting an offer on X, he asked Cejudo if he wished to be trained in takedown defense, and O'Malley would help him.

"Continue inspiring the world, bro. Nobody can say anything..... that performance was flawless.. You a fuckin sniper!"

"Sean you know that’s too easy you don’t wanna sleep your 3rd son."

"Suga I actually think Lil Henry is and easier match up for you than Chito."

Sean O'Malley offers his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt pulling out of the UFC 292 fight

Sean O'Malley offered his two cents on Cody Garbrandt withdrawing from his scheduled UFC 292 bout.

Garbrandt was set to return to the octagon and face Mario Bautista. However, he would no longer feature on the card as he pulled out of the bout due to an injury.

On an episode of his podcast, The BrO'Malley Show, he made his opinions clear about Garbrandt.

"Some people aren’t built for this. Remember when he said that against me? I was like, I mean, some people get injured, things happen, I got injured during a fight. Then he says ‘some people aren’t built for this’. He got injured before the fight, which, hopefully it’s nothing serious. That sucks, dude. Mario would’ve put him on his butt. The press conference would’ve been fun.”

He added:

“I did f***ing KO him at presser and maybe he’s like, f***, I can’t make it.”

