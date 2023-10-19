UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has weighed in on the hot pepper challenge internet fad and strangely called for the US government to step in and put a stop to it.

The hot pepper challenge is a viral video fad that was at its peak between 2010 to 2020. It has, however, made a resurgence in 2023.

The challenge consists of a person filming themselves eating a chili pepper that ranks high on the Scoville scale, such as a ghost pepper or carolina reaper. The severe heat of the peppers causes the person to react in various ways, which they then upload to the internet.

The challenge has reportedly involved a number of health scares, either due to allergic reactions to the peppers or some form of cardiac issues following the panic that sets in after eating such a spicy food.

Sean Strickland took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the internet craze, first of all asking his followers about how the body reacts to the insane levels of spice. He posted:

"Maybe one of you nerds can help me out.. Been wondering this all day and google is useless...All these hot pepper challenges.... A what point does the brain just treat all peppers the same.. 1 million Scoville 2 million? There must be a point when the brain maxes out of hot."

'Tarzan' then followed up on a fan response, asking the government to intervene while taking a shot at the LGBTQ+ community:

"That's what I'm saying.... Listen government you give money to people to study why lesbians are fat and unhappy least you can do is give some dork some money to figure this out."

Sean Strickland reacts to UFC-USADA split

Sean Strickland posted a sarcastic response to the news that the UFC and USADA are parting ways.

USADA released a statement last week confirming that their contract with the UFC will officially end on January 1, 2024. In their statement, the United States Anti-Doping Agency admitted they were surprised at the news, as they had held contract extensions talks with the MMA promotion during the summer.

Sean Strickland has since weighed in on the situation, sarcastically claiming that fans should expect to see a roster full of fighters on performance-enhancing drugs in the near future:

"You guys.... did you hear?!? Were all gonna be juiced up soon!!!!!!!! Lmao.... #USADA Any recommendations? I'm kinda new at this...."

