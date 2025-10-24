"You can't give up" - Top UFC middleweight reacts to Reinier de Ridder's corner throwing in the towel against Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov recently reacted to Reinier de Ridder losing to Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver after being unable to continue fighting beyond the fourth round.

Allen and de Ridder threw down in a pivotal middleweight clash at the Rogers Arena in the main event of UFC Vancouver last weekend. After four rounds of action, de Ridder was unable to continue, and his corner threw in the towel before the fifth round began.

Given that many expected de Ridder to beat Allen, who accepted the fight on short notice, fans were surprised to see the Dutchman quit on the stool. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Imavov claimed that he knew Allen would beat de Ridder and said:

"About RDR against Allen, I knew Allen would win... He doesn't have the level that people think he has, and that's what Allen showed. I knew he was overrated because of his fighting style, all the holes he has in his game... I faced Allen before, so I knew from my perspective, Allen would be better than him."

He continued:

"As an elite fighter, you can't give up. That's your job, that's what you do for a living. You are the highest level in the world, and you're showing it to people. So, you can't give up. It's like in life, at the end of the day. But I heard it was his corner that threw in the towel, so I don't know what happened clearly, but like I said, for me, you can't give up at the highest level." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full interview below:

Brendan Allen reacts to beating Reinier de Ridder via corner stoppage at UFC Vancouver

Brendan Allen recently shared his thoughts on Reinier de Ridder's corner throwing in the towel during their fight at UFC Vancouver last weekend. Allen made it clear that he wasn't happy about the situation and claimed he'd prefer getting "knocked out" than quitting.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Allen shared his two cents on de Ridder's loss against him and said:

“I’d rather get knocked out [or] something. I’m not going to quit on the stool. I can’t quit on my team like that. We work so hard. I think my dad would disown me, too, if I did that, to be honest. He’s different. I don’t know, I can’t do that. I don’t want my kids to see that. We follow through no matter what." [H/t: MMA Fighting]

