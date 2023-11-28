"You have got to bully him" - Teofimo Lopez advises Regis Progais how to beat Devin Haney

Teofimo Lopez has given his thoughts on Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis.

'The Dream' and 'Rougarou' are set to face off next month. The bout will be Haney's first up at light welterweight, as he enters the matchup off a win over Vasyl Lomachenko. That win over 'Loma' might end up being his last at lightweight.

Ahead of the DAZN pay-per-view headliner next month, 'The Takeover' has weighed in his thoughts. While Lopez is technically retired, he's admitted that he could return for the right bout. That's likely why he's keeping such a close eye on this bout.

Nonetheless, Teofimo Lopez previewed Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis in a recent interview with ES News. There, the former undisputed lightweight champion instructed the bigger fighter to "bully" his opponent on fight night.

In the eyes of Lopez, the only way for Prograis to have a shot is to get dirty in there. In the interview, the former champion stated:

“For Regis, if he is listening right now, you have got to bully him bro. He has pillow hands, take the shots and whatever, you can put your head down and let him hit you on the top of the dome and break his hand. Little s*** like that, smart, dirty tactics is going to win that fight with him... Take him out bro, so then we can make a good fight, because Haney don’t want to do it!”

See his comments in the video below (3:00)

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Who is expected to win?

Teofimo Lopez wants Regis Prograis to defeat Devin Haney, but it seems that fans don't believe that will be the case.

While 'The Dream' is moving up in weight, he is far more proven at the top level of competition. Wins over names such as Vasyl Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr., Jorge Linares, and more have him as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the sport.

Meanwhile, 'Rougarou' is coming off a split-decision win over Danielito Zorrilla in June. Prograis hits very, very hard, and that's unmistakable. However, he's not the sharper boxer of the two here and previously faltered at the top level against Josh Taylor in 2019.

With that in mind, the odds for Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis aren't very surprising. As of now, 'The Dream' is a -450 favorite, while the light-welterweight champion returns as a slight +310 underdog.