"You got dropped at birth" - Tai Tuivasa savagely claps back at fans trying to troll him online, asks them to 'fight deez nuts'

Tai Tuivasa ranks as one of the most popular heavyweights on the UFC roster. He is a well-known power-puncher whose previous six-fight stretch of knockouts led to a high-profile bout against Ciryl Gane. A win would have surely earned him a title fight at the time. Unfortunately, things didn't quite go his way.

Despite dropping the Frenchman during the bout, he was ultimately finished in the third round. A quick turnaround in just three months against a knockout artist like Sergei Pavlovich led to another crushing loss, and two fans, in particular, seemed intent on taunting 'Bam Bam' over his recent performances.

Tai Tuivasa took to Instagram to post a picture of himself captioned with a statement that expressed how much the current crop of heavyweights are making him want to get back inside the octagon as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, one fan decided to reference the Australian's past loss to Ciryl Gane.

The fan in question wrote the following:

"You got dropped by gane"

This however, drew a sharp-tongued response from 'Bam Bam', who replied with:

"You got dropped at birth"

Unfortunately, this wasn't the only fan who decided to get on Tuivasa's bad side, as another follower posted a challenge:

"Fight me"

To this, Tai Tuivasa said:

"Fight deeze nutts"

It's safe to say that 'Bam Bam' is in no mood to deal with disrespect from fans. Fortunately, most of the comments he received were positive. A collage of the two fan interactions in question can be viewed below:

Fan interaction

What is Tai Tuivasa's signature celebration?

While 'Bam Bam' is a force to be reckoned with inside the octagon, it's not just his entertaining knockouts that have earned him the approval of fans everywhere. Tai Tuivasa also celebrates every single one of his victories in imitable style with a shoey.

This celebration entails pouring beer into a shoe, again, whether his own or someone else's, and drinking it from said shoe. Tuivasa does so after every win and it has endeared him to the MMA fandom. But with no fight yet booked, they'll have to wait to see it again.