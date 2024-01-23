“You haven’t lived up to the k*ll everybody hype” - Fans side with Dana White after Khamzat Chimaev explodes over alleged broken title shot promise

Khamzat Chimaev’s reaction to the UFC potentially delaying his title shot drew mixed reactions from MMA fans.

Chimaev is one of the biggest names in the UFC. It was speculated that the winner of the UFC 297 title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis would defend the title against the Chechen fighter at UFC 300.

Chimaev has been dealing with health issues in recent weeks. While speaking to the members of MMA media at the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, UFC boss Dana White speculated that ‘Borz’ might not fully recover to compete at UFC 300. However, he did not rule out the possibility of him fighting for the title next.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Chimaev demanded an explanation from the UFC CEO:

“They promised me after the Usman fight [that I] will for sure fight for the title, and I won that fight. I don’t know what’s going on. I heard Dana White said that ‘I don’t think Khamzat is next for the title,’ that’s bull****, man.

"If you promised me something, you have to answer for your words, man. I’m the guy who always answers for my words. I don’t care if it’s some president, or a king, if you give me your word, you have to answer for that.” [H/T MMA Fighting]

Watch Chimaev’s interview below (4:10):

Chimaev’s statement was recently posted on MMA Fighting’s X account. Fans reacted harshly to his claim, citing his recent performances and his lack of fights against established contenders at middleweight as reasons as to why he shouldn't get a title shot.

@Nayvadiius commented:

“Beat a contender or become one. Not hope of a title shot off a promise you haven’t lived up to the kill everybody hype.”

@ConorSloanJr wrote:

“Didn't honor his words when he signed a contract against Nate Diaz to fight at 170. Hypocrisy in full effect.”

Other MMA fans commented:

“Why are the UFC having to promise him a title shot to get him to fight when he's nowhere near proven he deserves it? Maybe he should reflect inward.”

“Maybe if he fought more than once a year he would get a title shot.”

“Cause he can't stay healthy for more than like 2 days I swear dude is always sick or dealing with some kind of injury.”

Catch more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Chimaev's statement

Dricus du Plessis strikes down Khamzat Chimaev’s chances as the next title challenger

Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland via split decision to win the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297. While speaking at the post-fight press conference, the newly crowned champion said that he does not want to defend the title against contenders who don’t deserve a title shot.

When asked if he was referencing Khamzat Chimaev and told about the Chechen fighter’s X post calling him out for a UFC 300 showdown, Du Plessis said:

"Yeah, but he said that to Jon Jones. I mean, who takes that guy seriously anyways?"

