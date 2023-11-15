“You have to be honest with yourself” – Jackie Buntan speaks about decision to withdraw from Smilla Sundell fight

Throughout her impressive run in ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan has proved time and time again that she has the heart of a warrior.

Stepping inside the Circle and delivering incredible performances even if her opponents can match her unwavering heart and tenacity, she has been a stand-out competitor amongst the female strikers on the roster.

Whilst that spirit has put her into the position that she now finds herself in, sometimes it is not wise for a martial artist to let their reputation and ego get in the way.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Buntan was set for a huge rematch with the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

With a huge card set to showcase some of the best female talent in martial arts history, it was a massive opportunity for the Filipino-American.

Unfortunately, she had to let that opportunity pass by.

Withdrawing from the fight due to personal family issues, she watched on as atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues took her place and ONE Championship title shot.

During an interview with Alex Wendling, she spoke about making the decision to withdraw from the fight and how it’s never an easy thing to do in combat sports.

Fighters are known for their incredible preservation in the face of adversity but sometimes, the wisest decision is to put you and your loved ones first, as Jackie Buntan found out firsthand:

“I knew I wasn't but being in combat sports or any sports, I think especially combat sports, you're just ingrained to have this mentality to keep going and suck it up and keep going. And that's great for half the time, but the other half, you have to be honest with yourself, or else it'll come and bite you back.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.