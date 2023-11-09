"You are Irish like Johnny Walker yes?" - Paulo Costa gets trolled for 'Dubai is my home" post

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa got trolled by fans on social media after declaring that his home is the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Costa hails from Belo Horizonte in Brazil and officially fights out of the same location. However, due to the UFC's frequent events in Abu Dhabi and the central location of Dubai, he has often trained and resided in the city.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Costa declared Dubai to be his home and was heavily trolled by fans.

"Dubai is my home"

Fans wrote some hilarious comments about his heritage.

"Paulo you are Irish like Johnny walker yes?"

"Bratha don’t let them see ya tweets"

"Arab Costa mythical fighter"

"I thought Mexico was your home Mr. Costa"

Others also made general comments about Dubai.

"But they have only UFC fights once a year"

"Be careful driving there. I got 4 tickets in a week. Cameras all over the place"

Paulo Costa believes Khamzat Chimaev's stocks took a hit against Kamaru Usman

Paulo Costa was last scheduled to take on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, but had to withdraw due to an injury to his elbow, which subsequently required surgery.

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman replaced him in the fight and took Chimaev the distance despite fighting on short notice. 'Borz' ultimately ended up winning the fight despite a spirited performance from Usman via majority decision.

Paulo Costa praised Usman for his performance.

"Kamaru did his best, in the circumstances. First of all, he’s a welterweight, not a middleweight. He was quite smaller than a legit middleweight. But he’s a good welterweight. But he was 10 days, short notice, and he flew here, to Abu Dhabi... For sure, the first round, he lost, but I think he won the second and the third. In my opinion, if you put 10-8 for Gourmet Chen Chen in the first, it’s at least a draw. But it is what it is."

Paulo Costa also claimed that the fight did more to lower Khamzat Chimaev's reputation than to enhance it.

"I think this fight makes Chimaev smaller than he was before. Actually, the people have a lot of hype on him, but I just realized it’s more about boys and kids. It’s not the hardcore fan base of MMA. Because the people don’t think he’s ready. Maybe he has potential, but he’s not ready for big fights, for superfights. Kamaru, with a full camp, smokes him. So I think this fight made him a little bit smaller than before. And actually, the fight against Gilbert [Burns] showed the same thing."

Check out his full comments below [2:12:23]: