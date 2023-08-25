UFC ring girls Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste have made their fans’ day with a stunning night out video.

Both Palmer and Celeste have been mainstays at the UFC for quite some time now. The two have even built a passionate fan following on social media.

Palmer recently took to Instagram to post a video of a night out with her fellow ring girl.

In the video, the two, along with Instagram model Sinya Marie, can be seen partying at what looks like a Drake concert. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section, swooning over the beauty of the two UFC ring girls. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Fan reactions

Brittney Palmer talks about her secrets behind viral Instagram success

Brittney Palmer made her debut as a ring girl back in 2011 and since then, she has garnered huge popularity within the mixed martial arts universe. She has also won the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022) and has been featured in some of the world's most prominent fashion magazines over the years.

On top of all this, she has cultivated a massive fanbase who is lured by her fascinating aura. She boasts over 1.1 million followers on her Instagram.

Speaking of the same during an appearance on the Neon Confidential podcast, Brittney Palmer spoke about her secrets of reaching viral success on social media. She spoke about the knowledge and strategies that helped her to social media stardom and said:

"To be honest... like clickbait, they love like hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content, we gotta push it out."