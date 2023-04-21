"You just know it" - Ryan Garcia predicts famous Conor McGregor title fight ending against Gervonta Davis

Speaking in ancipation of his fight with Gervota Davis, Ryan Garcia channeled his inner Conor McGregor, so to speak, and declared that he would finish Davis in an explosive manner.

Garcia was interacting with media to preview his bout vs Davis, and was asked how the fight would go. To this, he replied:

"I always knew that this moment was coming. Every fight, I had in the back of my mind, it's leading up to Gervonta Davis, and that's why maybe I'm so comfortable at this moment. I truly do feel like I've been preparing this loing for this man. It's like when Conor McGregor was gonna face Jose Aldo. You just know it. You knew it was coming, and now it's here, and now it's gonna end in the blink of an eye. I promise you that."

Watch, as Ryan Garcia likens his situation to that of Conor McGregor before he faced Jose Aldo:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#DavisGarcia Ryan Garcia: It's like when Conor McGregor was gonna face Jose Aldo, you just know it. You knew it was coming and now it's here. And now it's gonna end before a blink of an eye, I promise you that. Ryan Garcia: It's like when Conor McGregor was gonna face Jose Aldo, you just know it. You knew it was coming and now it's here. And now it's gonna end before a blink of an eye, I promise you that.#DavisGarcia https://t.co/FgDyAdNV6u

Garcia will face Davis on April 22nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Dallas Texas. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV in the U.S, and DAZN PPV elsewhere across the world.

Ryan Garcia bets his whole purse against Gervonta Davis, winner will take it all

Earlier this week, Ryan Garcia joined Gervonta Davis and Kai Cenat's session on Instagram Live, with Garcia going back-and-forth with Davis and Cenat. Ultimately, things heated up and the two decided that they would both bet their entire purse, with the winner taking it all.

Watch as Davis and Garcia go back-and-forth and bet their entire purse:

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Yoooo Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia were going at it on Kai Cenat ig live & they bet the whole purse Yoooo Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia were going at it on Kai Cenat ig live & they bet the whole purse 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/cxG11WCF5H

While many fighters have, on camera, agreed to winner-take-all, they have rarely followed through with their promises. Many fighters have shown bravado and have been outspoken, but rarely put pen to paper and seal the deal with contractual obligations that stipulate that the winner would indeed take it all.

No reports have confirmed whether or not Garcia and Davis have formalized their agreement contractually and so, fans may take this with a grain of salt. Their fight, however, has generated enormous hype and interest and in many ways, will catapult the winner to be the very face of boxing. In that sense, the winner does stand to gain it all, at least in a figurative sense.

Poll : 0 votes