"You could just see on his face" - When Francis Ngannou left 'Jacka** Forever' actor writhing in pain with devastating groin punch

Francis Ngannou is known for his frightening power, and many of his opponents have found out just how devastating it can be. His stunning knockout of Alistair Overeem, where it looked like 'The Predator' lifted Overeem off the floor with an uppercut, is testament to that.

Jacka** Forever actor 'Danger' Ehren was another individual who found out just how hard Ngannou can hit. As they were filming for Jacka** Forever, prankster Johnny Knoxville told Ehren that they were going to do a "cup test" where a fighter, who Knoxville said would be a lightweight, would punch Ehren in the groin to test how much force the cup could withstand.

Ehren obviously agreed to the challenge, but didn't know he was being set up, as it wasn't a lightweight who was going to deliver the blow, but 'The Predator' Francis Ngannou himself.

Prior to Ngannou delivering the blow, Steve-O said:

"He (referring to Ngannou) has the record for the hardest punch ever delivered. His punch is the equivalent of being hit by a Ford Escort at top speed."

To Ehren's credit, he didn't back out of the challenge and hilariously, allowed Ngannou to proceed.

Francis Ngannou, prior to hitting Ehren, said:

"He was surprised. I mean, you could just see on his face, like damn."

Ngannou, wearing boxing gloves, sent Ehren crashing to the ground in what has quickly become one of the most iconic moments in Jacka** history.

Check out the clip here:

Francis Ngannou terms Tyson Fury and the judges "hyenas," reacts to the illegal elbow landed by Fury

Francis Ngannou took the entire combat sports world by surprise when he put on a spirited performance, taking Tyson Fury, the lineal boxing heavyweight champion, to the scorecards, even knocking him down in the process.

Many wrote off Ngannou, but he showed up and contested Fury throughout the bout, with only 1 point separating the two fighters on the scorecards. This has become the subject of controversy, as Tyson Fury, in one of the exchanges, landed an illegal elbow flush on Ngannou.

Since then, Ngannou has taken to X to react. First, he wrote:

"Last Saturday I was a lion fighting a pack of hyenas - Tyson Fury, the referee for allowing an illegal elbow, and the judges for their score cards. #FuryNgannou"

Then, he followed it up by saying:

"I watched the elbow video tens of times and I don't understand why the referee didn't take a point from him."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Had the referee deducted a point from Fury for the blow, which was quite clearly an illegal one, the fight would at the very least have been a draw.