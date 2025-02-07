"You can't let your guard down" - Keito Yamakita believes he has no room for error against 'dangerous' Lito Adiwang

Lito Adiwang may not be the best of grapplers, but Keito Yamakita isn't going to turn a blind eye to his prowess in the striking department.

The Japanese wrestling specialist goes toe-to-toe with the Filipino firecracker at ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, February 7.

Yamakita knows his best route to beat the Soma Fight Club affiliate will be on the canvas, but like all fights, the fourth-ranked contender must first figure a way to get his man down.

That will be quite a puzzle to solve, though. Per the Japanese fighter, Adiwang's expertise in close quarters is something that he must watch out for when he looks to switch levels.

Keito Yamakita told ONE Championship:

"He's a striker who throws powerful punches. So I think it's dangerous if they land. He also seems very strong in the clinch. Usually, with strikers, you might think, 'I can handle them once I clinch,' but with him, you can't let your guard down, even in the clinch."

Keito Yamakita seeks to make it three wins in a row vs Lito Adiwang

Keito Yamakita's time in the organization has been near-perfect, and he's ready to author another victory to build on that healthy run come ONE Fight Night 28.

'Pocket Monk' debuted with a unanimous decision win over former divisional king Alex Silva in March last year. Though he dropped a defeat on the scorecards to Bokang Masunyane next, he came out victorious over Jeremy Miado and Yosuke Saruta in his bouts that followed.

A win over 'Thunder Kid' will give earn him his third triumph in succession that will take his overall slate to 11-1.

Meanwhile, Adiwang, a two-time Philippine wushu champion, hopes to halt Yamakita's momentum for his fourth back-to-back win.

The Soma Fight Club superstar, who's 16-5 in his career, is on a roll in the promotion after a lightning-quick TKO of Adrian Mattheis and a pair of decisive triumphs over Danial Williams and Jeremy Miado.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 28 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, February 7.

