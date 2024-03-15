"You little sh*t, I'm gonna go get a belt now" - Tai Tuivasa once revealed how son's WWE jibe motivated him to pursue UFC heavyweight title

Tai Tuivasa's career has often been one of fun fights and exciting knockouts, whether he was dishing them out or on the receiving end. At one point, though, he was in serious contention for a UFC title, and his desire to capture championship gold stemmed from a comment made by his young son, a massive WWE fan.

His son, who was too young to understand pro-wrestling's scripted nature, claimed that both John Cena and Brock Lesnar, the latter of whom actually fought in the UFC, would beat him. When Tuivasa protested, his son retorted with a stinging fact; his father didn't even have a belt.

According to an interview with ABC News, those words were enough to spur 'Bam Bam' on in pursuit of world title glory.

"My son's a big WWE fan, and he was telling me John Cena and Brock Lesnar would bash me. I said, 'You know daddy could bash them,' and he said, 'Dad, you don't even have a belt. I thought, 'You little sh*t, I'm gonna go get a belt now' and I'm pretty close. Now I want to get that belt and give it to my son. I never, ever, really thought about it, I never had it in my mind. But I'm f***ing close. That's pretty cool."

Expand Tweet

At the time, Tuivasa was on a five-fight win streak, having knocked out all five of his previous opponents in a career-best run that marked a massive turn in fortune given his past three-fight losing streak. Unfortunately, 'Bam Bam' couldn't overcome the final hurdle in his title-challenging campaign; Ciryl Gane.

After losing a title eliminator to the Frenchman, Tuivasa lost his subsequent two fights and has now found himself on yet another three-fight losing streak.

Tai Tuivasa's glory against UFC champion despite title woes

Tai Tuivasa's case is similar to that of many fighters. He has failed to capture UFC gold but has managed to find victory against those who have. In his third fight with the UFC, the then-undefeated 'Bam Bam' faced former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in what was his first fight on American soil.

Expand Tweet

Tuivasa authored a strong performance, beating Arlovski over three rounds to win the first unanimous decision of his career, as he had previously knocked out everyone he had faced. Unfortunately, the only other times he faced an undisputed or interim champion, he lost, specifically to Junior dos Santos and Ciryl Gane.