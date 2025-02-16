"You'll never see Izzy doing this" - Fans give mixed reactions as Alex Pereira is caught on camera signing a female fan's chest

Footage of Alex Pereira signing a female fan on her chest has set the combat sports realm abuzz. The video elicited mixed reactions, with some hailing Pereira and others criticizing him.

Pereira is a former Glory Kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion and a former UFC middleweight champion. The Brazilian MMA great is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion and has been beheld as one of the biggest stars in combat sports in recent years.

As such, 'Poatan' has also grown to be a prominent social media influencer, utilizing his fight game success and crossover appeal in the broader pop culture realm to deepen his bond with his fans. He's known to be incredibly friendly while meeting with his supporters.

In a recent interaction, a female fan seemingly requested his autograph on her chest. The fan also appeared to reference Pereira's catchphrase, 'Chama.'

The striking savant obliged and signed the fan on her chest. The fan was later seated next to him in what appeared to be a celebratory occasion at a public place, which some believe was a club/pub.

Watch the video featuring Pereira and the fan below:

Fans soon weighed in on Alex Pereira's video with the female fan. Some fans praised him, implying he was blessed with great things in and out of the octagon. An X user wrote:

"Alex takes Ws in and out the octagon, true goat"

Another fan posted:

"Alex living his best life. I envy him Lol"

Meanwhile, some fans seemingly took more of a middle-ground approach to the footage. They alluded to the light heavyweight kingpin's upcoming fight against archrival Magomed Ankalaev and expressed their concern about whether or not he's focused on the fight.

Some warned that his engagement in such side quests could surely adversely affect his training and cost him in his next fight. A few others condemned Pereira's acceptance of the fan's request. One observer wrote:

"We don't support it, it's indecency and n*dity"

Another observer lambasted Pereira and wrote:

"Pervert thug couldn't help himself"

One X user indicated that Pereira's longtime rival -- his fellow combat sports megastar and former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya -- would never do such a thing:

"You'll never see Izzy doing this"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets

UFC icon Alex Pereira's memorable collaboration with female music group, TripleS

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira is scheduled to defend his championship in a long-awaited grudge match against Dagestan's Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025.

Pereira is often praised for meeting and entertaining fans from different demographics irrespective of their nationality, gender, or financial background.

In 2024, Pereira had, what many believe, was one of his most memorable interactions with a few female fans. The fans just so happened to be public personalities -- they were members of the famous K-pop girl band, 'TripleS,' known for songs like 'Girls Never Die.'

Collaborating in a 'Girls Never Die' social media challenge, the South Korean band's members and Pereira appeared in a lighthearted video.

Watch Alex Pereira and the female musicians' collaboration below:

