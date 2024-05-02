"You'll do what your told" - Fans excited as Charles Oliveira offers to be backup for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira was unable to defend his spot as the top contender in the lightweight division as he suffered a split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan on the main card of UFC 300.

The No.2-ranked lightweight, who has expressed an interest in facing Conor McGregor, is reportedly offering to weigh in as the backup for the former double champ's highly-anticipated return bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Championship Rounds shared the news, tweeting:

"🚨 Charles Oliveira announces that he has offered to be the backup for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at #UFC303 He also adds that he will negotiate for more money if he ends up facing McGregor. (per. FULL SEND MMA) #UFC #MMA"

Fans reacted to the news with excitement. @CurrentPulseHQ used a quote McGregor fired at Chandler during season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, where the two served as coaches, stating:

"You’ll do what your told"

@UFCUFCUFC13 sarcastically joked that they do not want 'Iron' to pull out:

"I sure hope Chandler doesn't get sick and pull out fight week 🫣"

@Wignesh777 claimed there is no way the No.7-ranked lightweight will pull out after spending so much time inactive waiting for the bout:

"Chandler ain't backing down on any injury and wasting his 2 yr begging"

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira is hoping to serve as the backup for Conor McGregor's UFC 303 clash with Michael Chandler. He has not been shy about his interest in facing 'The Notorious'.

Speaking to Full Violence, the No.2-ranked lightweight was asked about the matchup, and he responded:

"I think that, in reality, it's a fight that will make money for both. That's the reality. It's a fight that's going to make more money. Of course, if Conor wins, he's could take a step towards the belt. He's a guy who's a huge star, but I think it's a fight for money... I think Conor [wins]."

Oliveira was then asked if he would like to face McGregor if he wins the bout. He said:

"Man, everyone knows. In fact, I've asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times, but it's a fight that I don't think he wants this fight and everyone knows it. I've said it a thousand times. It's a fight that will bring me a lot of money so I'd like it."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 7:20 mark):

Oliveira added that he likely wouldn't engage in trash-talk with McGregor. He noted that he has a different way of promoting fights as the former double champ. Ahead of UFC 300, his coach, Diego Lima, revealed that he could bypass a title opportunity to face the biggest star in mixed martial arts.