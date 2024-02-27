"You look breathtaking in red" - Fans react as Megan Olivi treats fans to "amazing" UFC Mexico City behind-the-scenes 

Megan Olivi showed fans her experience at UFC Mexico City through a recent Instagram post. The carousel of behind-the-scenes photos captured various moments from the event, with Olivi's red dress grabbing the attention of many fans.

the UFC presenter captioned the post, expressing her excitement about the weekend and hinting at a future video recap:

"Snapshot of an amazing weekend in one of the best cities ever - swipe all the way through to see the most blessed part of my visit ✨ … I gotta put a reel together later, but first some rest ♥️"

Check out the Megan Olivi's post below:

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments on her dress:

"You look breathtaking in red queen"

"Lady in Red ❤️💃🖤"

"This dress and you 😍😍"

fans react to Olivi's recent post

The Feb 24 event, held at the Arena CDMX, marked the UFC's sixth visit to Mexico City and delivered an action-packed fight card. The sold-out crowd witnessed six stoppages, including five submissions and one TKO, alongside six decisions.

The lightweight bout between Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado earned the coveted 'Fight of the Night' title, while Brian Ortega and Manuel Torres each received a $50,000 performance bonus.

Megan Olivi recalls her "crazy" UFC moments

UFC reporter Megan Olivi recently shared her top three craziest moments while working for the organization.

Olivi highlighted the unique experiences that come with the job, including luxurious travel on private jets during world tours. However, two specific moments involving Conor McGregor stood out the most for her.

During an appearance on The Residency Podcast, the UFC presenter said:

"The two memories that were most insane were probably both Conor-related. When he knocked out Joe Aldo in just a few seconds. We were barely getting situated for the main event to start, and it was over, and they go, 'Oh s**t, we got to get out of here.' So we ran through the tunnel, and just the beer started raining down."

Olivi added:

"[Then] the first Madison Square Garden show... that was also a Conor McGregor fight, where he became the first ever champ-champ. I wanna say we left the building at 5 AM... It was still going crazy. The sun was coming, and people are outside singing [and] drinking beers, they got their Irish flags, It was really crazy."

Check out Megan Olivi' recall the moments in the clip below: