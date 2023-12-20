“You should look at him as an example” – Tawanchai says Superbon’s dedication is something that must be admired

Defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai admires Superbon Singha Mawynn’s discipline and dedication to training.

On Friday, December 22, fight fans will be treated to a super fight for the ages when the streaking Thai sensation puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The pair will headline a stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 event emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their highly anticipated title tilt inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', Tawanchai shared his admiration for Superbon, telling ONE Championship:

“I admire his discipline in training. To other athletes, you should look at him as an example of discipline in training.”

After dominating the world of kickboxing with wins over Marat Grigorian and Giorgio Petrosyan, Superbon will try his hands (and his elbows) in the 'art of eight limbs'.

Standing in his way of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion will be perhaps the hottest fighter in the sport today.

Tawanchai on war against Superbon: “Ready to face him anytime”

Tawanchai rides into ONE Friday Fights 46 on an impressive six-fight win streak dating back to January 2022. In that time, he has secured notable victories over the likes of Saemapetch, Niclas Larsen, Jamal Yusupov, and Davit Kiria.

However, the Thai has never faced an opponent quite as dangerous as Superbon. Despite that, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate is more than ready to strap on the four-ounce gloves and do the dance with his countryman anytime:

“I’m glad and ready to face him anytime,” he added.

Who comes out on top when two of Thailand’s most fierce strikers square off with ONE Championship gold on the line?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire card via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.