"You might have crossed the line" - Fans turn on Henry Cejudo for mocking Sean O'Malley's open marriage in trash-talk

It's no secret that there is no love lost between Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley. The two longtime rivals often exchange verbal shots on social media and rarely waste an opportunity to lambast one another in interviews and press conferences.

Recently, the two bantamweights went back and forth on Twitter regarding a dispute about the actual pay-per-view sales for O'Malley's last title fight against Aljamain Sterling. While 'Triple C' claimed only 350k PPVs were sold, the reigning bantamweight king stated that the actual number was upwards of 570k.

In a tweet responding to Sean O'Malley's claims, Henry Cejudo sounded off on 'Sugar's open marriage and urged him to sign the contract for a fight. He wrote:

"Sean, you leave your chin more wide open than your wack a*s marriage. I would have you eating thru a McGregor coke-straw. Sign the Contract bi**h."

Unsurprisingly, fans soon flocked to Cejudo's comment section to express their thoughts. One fan joked about Cejudo's height and wrote:

"He thinks he'd touch his chin."

Another fan checked Henry Cejudo and wrote:

"I think you might have crossed the line here."

One user claimed:

"Hmmm, doesn't refute or say anything about actual PPV buys. Cocaine Henry strikes again."

Check out some more comments below:

Henry Cejudo on Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on a potential rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera. The former two-division UFC champion thinks that O'Malley is a "tailor-made" opponent for 'Chito' and sees the fight going the Ecuadorian's way.

'Sugar' recently took the bantamweight title away from Aljamain Sterling via second-round knockout at UFC 292. In the fight's aftermath, O'Malley called out Vera for a rematch later this year. Vera is notably the only fighter ever to beat O'Malley in a professional MMA fight, securing a knockout against the 28-year-old Montana native at UFC 252.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo broke down a potential Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera fight.

While 'Triple C' lauded O'Malley's movement, feints, and ability to set traps, he doesn’t see him as durable enough to beat Vera. He said:

"Let’s get down to Sean O’Malley’s weaknesses... His No. 1 weakness in my eyes is his threshold, his ability to take pain, and his ability to have that gas tank to go for five rounds... Chito’ Vera, he doesn’t have quit in him... This fight is really tailor-made for somebody like ‘Chito’ Vera... I could easily see ‘Chito’ Vera by stoppage, maybe within the fourth or fifth round. Mark my words.”

