“You need to have perseverance” – Liam Harrison on the biggest lesson he learned from fighting the legendary Saenchai thrice

British striker Liam Harrison has had a long and illustrious fighting career, which has seen him take on many of the best in the game. And that includes Thai legend Saenchai thrice.

'Hitman’ fought Saenchai three times from 2009 to 2012 but lost each time by way of decision. But while he ended up on the raw side of the showdowns, the 38-year-old Leeds native said those encounters were lesson-filled for him, particularly on the need to persevere each time.

Liam Harrison shared this in an interview with Caffeine & Canines, saying:

“The greatest fighter of this generation, the fighter called Saenchai, I've fought him three times. He's had 330 wins but he's got 50 losses as well. So you need to just have perseverance, which is the main one.

"You need to be able to persevere because when it gets hard and it is going to get hard you need to be able to come back and push through and like you need to be able to deal with a loss and not get disheartened.”

Watch the interview below:

Perseverance is something Liam Harrison is banking on as he makes his way back to fighting form after suffering a knee injury in his last fight in August 2022.

He sustained the injury after receiving a solid kick from former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash. The hit instantly sent him slumping to the mat and unable to continue, forcing him to take a technical knockout defeat.

Following the injury, Liam Harrison had surgery and began the recovery process. He has made significant strides in his recuperation and is set to be back in action in January against former bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai showdown.

Liam Harrison doesn't see himself competing in MMA

Liam Harrison is not one to back down from challenges but admits that as far as mixed martial arts is concerned, he is no-go for it as he is just not programmed for the multi-faceted combat sports.

In an Instagram video post, ‘Hitman’ made this clear, underscoring that there is no way he will fight in MMA, knowing that his style is not cut for it.

“'I wouldn’t ever go into MMA. I’m not arrogant enough to think that my style would be perfect for MMA."

Since making his ONE debut in 2018, Harrison has stayed in the Muay Thai lane, and has become one of the top and most explosive fighters in the bantamweight division. He is currently the No. 4 contender in the weight class.