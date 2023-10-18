"You need to persist" - Zhang Peimian says doing hard labor on a farm helped him develop his tireless work ethic 

Zhang Peimian credits his impressive work ethic and endless cardio to years of manual labor on a farm during his younger years.

The ‘Fighting Rooster’ will look for his second win of 2023 on November 3 when he heads to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a clash with Rui Botelho. Peimian’s return will come eight months removed from his last outing where he scored a decision victory over Torepchi Dongak at ONE Fight Night 8.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his anticipated return, Zhang Peimian spoke about his years growing up on a farm and how the experience taught him the value of hard work. Peimian said:

"From having to do manual farm work when I was young, I learned that if you want to do something, you need to persist in it, no matter how hard it is."

With a solid 3-1 record to start his run in ONE, Zhang Peimian is on the hunt for a rematch with the only man to defeat him inside the Circle so far, reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

They initially met at ONE 162 last year with Di Bella landing a decision win over Peimian to claim the ONE world title. Bouncing back with a solid showing against Torepchi, ‘Fighting Rooster’ believes one more impressive showing could get him the rematch he is looking for.

Standing in his way will be Rui Botelho, who will look for his second-straight kickboxing victory with ONE Championship, his first coming against former WMC Muay Thai Open champion Yuta Watanabe.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.