"You never know what's going to happen" - Multi-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian open to MMA move

Though his primary focus will always be dedicated to kickboxing, second-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian likes to keep his options open with his training.

The elite-level striker has spoken about potentially leaving kickboxing for a brief time to try his hand at something else.

Whilst Muay Thai would obviously be the most logical pursuit for him, Grigorian revealed in a recent interview that he does have limited experience with training in MMA.

A world-class kickboxer like Marat Grigorian would be in for a steep learning curve in order to round out his game, but there's no denying that he has the work ethic to make it happen if he truly wants it.

In an interview with Sportsmanor, he said that while the training doesn't motivate him as much as kickboxing, you can never say never:

"Yes, we train a little bit of mixed martial arts, MMA, but my focus is only kickboxing, it's more fun for me. I don't like MMA, but yeah, you never know what's going to happen."

Watch the full interview below:

Other pursuits are on the backburner right now for Marat Grigorian

As he mentioned in the past, when speaking about trying his hand at Muay Thai, Marat Grigorian is focused for the time being on chasing his goals in kickboxing.

Winning a world championship under the ONE banner and avenging some of his losses are the main priorities right now, and he can make a big jump in both this Friday at ONE Friday Fights 58.

His history with Superbon will once again come to a head in the main event, where the interim featherweight kickboxing title will be on the line.

Only one man can leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5 with the guarantee that next time around, they will be standing across from divisional king Chingiz Allazov once again.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

