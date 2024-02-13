“You are a piece of sh*t” - Alexander Volkanovski joins growing list of fighters to slam Henry Cejudo for firing coach live on Embedded episode

Alexander Volkanovski recently joined the growing list of fighters to put Henry Cejudo on blast after firing his coach live on an episode of 'Embedded'.

Cejudo appears to be going in another direction for his upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili this Saturday at UFC 298 as he relieved longtime coach Eric Albarracin of his duties. While speaking to TheMacLife's Oscar Willis, 'Volk' sounded off on the former two-division champion for firing his coach publicly rather than handling it privately. He said:

"I thought it looked like he [Eric Albarracin] was taking it in. But, I mean, I don't just don't get it. I mean, you are absolute pri*k if you are doing that and just like, 'This would be good content. I'm gonna make the most of this'...Henry, if this is legit, you are a piece of sh*t. Let me tell you that right now. That's crazy to me. That;s why I don't believe it. I don't think he's that much of a sh*tbag."

It will be interesting to see what the interactions will be like between Volkanovski and Cejudo as they are both competing at UFC 298 and will be a part of the pre-fight press conference.

Alexander Volkanovski wants quick turnaround after UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski has remained consistent with his desire to be active throughout the year, and it appears as though that hasn't changed as he's gotten older.

During the aforementioned interview, the reigning featherweight champion noted that he plans to have a quick turnaround after his title defense against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. He mentioned that he wouldn't even be opposed to competing at UFC 300 should he get out of his bout against Topuria unscathed. He said:

"I will put my hand up [for UFC 300]. Let me do business this weekend and maybe that's what you see on the mic straight after it, you know what I mean? I'll be on a high after teaching someone a lesson and I'll wanna get back into it. No weight-cut, nothing...I'll stay in good nick and we'll do [UFC] 300. So we'll see what happens." [11:24 - 11:42]

