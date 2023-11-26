"You promised me" - Amanda Serrano reminds Eddie Hearn of his word after Katie Taylor's win against Chantelle Cameron 

Ever since their first encounter last year, boxing fans have been yearning for a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

After avenging her loss against Chantelle Cameron on Saturday, November 25, both Taylor and her promoter Eddie Hearn expressed their desire for the 37-year-old's next fight to take place at the iconic Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

At the post-fight press conference, Hearn named Chantelle Cameron and Serrano as two possible opponents for Taylor for the Croke Park showdown.

"Chantelle Cameron is the pick for the trilogy. It's really only Chantelle Cameron or Amanda Serrano. They're the two mega fights out there that Croke Park wants," said Eddie Hearn.

Amanda Serrano took notice of Hearn's comment and took to social media to share her thoughts on it.

'The Real Deal' reminded the boxing promoter of the promise he made to her after the first Taylor-Serrano clash.

"Let's go Eddie Hearn. You promised me Croke Park after our fight."

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor were matched up for a highly intriguing scrap on April 30, 2022. The fight took place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York and had the WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC, and The Ring lightweight titles on the line.

Before the fight, Taylor was undefeated with an impeccable 20-0 professional record. Serrano, on the other hand, was riding an impressive 28-fight winning streak and had an overall record of 42-1-1. The two athletes blew the roof off the arena and delivered a thrilling back-and-forth affair.

The bout turned out to be a razor-close contest that went the full 10-round distance. In the end, the Irish boxer managed to edge out a victory via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 97-93, 96-93, 94-96 in favor of 'KT'.