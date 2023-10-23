"You're 1-3 as a fighter" - Fans slam Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager for throwing dirt on Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager came under heavy fire from mixed martial arts fans after his comments on Conor McGregor.

Ali Abdelaziz, who has been a part of Nurmagomedov's professional career for almost a decade, quoted McGregor's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and called him out for being a 'one round fighter'.

'The Notorious' claimed to be the best fighter since legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Ali Abdelaziz hit back:

"You are one round fighter please enough of the bullsh*t"

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

However, fans were quick to get on Abdelaziz's case and pointed out his own poor record in professional mixed martial arts.

"And you're 1-3 as a fighter"

"Conor all over your head. You always have to reply to him even after all these years Come over it now dude"

"You are 30 sec fighter please enough of the bullsh*t"

"You are not a fighter at all. So please cut the bullsh*t"

Others made reference to Conor McGregor's criticism of Ali Abdelaziz with regards to his son Noah.

"You are so F****N obsessed with this guy. Noah sh*t broke your mind"

"Ali i have a deadly disease and i might not survive till next week, i realy need to know, how's noah?"

Meanwhile, others called out McGregor's inactivity.

"he’s a coward not a real champion never defended a belt"

"Now he will need to prove himself in the octagon and beg islam for fight its my opinion...."

"He is a chicken bro"

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Ali Abdelaziz's comments on X.

Conor McGregor criticizes Islam Makhachev for 'back of the head' shots against Alexander Volkanovski

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev rematched Alexander Volkanovski for his second title defense at UFC 294.

Although Makhachev won with a statement knockout in the very first round, Conor McGregor caught on to some back of the head shots while the two fighters were grappling.

He wrote about it in a post that he later deleted.

"A difficult sport to ref. To stop that on a warning or point deduction when volk was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would have been grounds for it, 100%. Would have been nail biting stuff. I'd have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good."

Check out McGregor's now-deleted tweet in the screenshot below:

McGregor's post against Makhachev at UFC 294.