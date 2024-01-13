"You're not Apex worthy" - Dillon Danis' "not UFC 300 worth" comment on bantamweight bout miserably backfires

Fans shut down Dillon Danis after he questioned if a recently announced UFC 300 fight is worthy of being on the historic event.

On April 13, the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a highly-anticipated fight card representing their 300th numbered event. Three months before showtime, Dana White has announced several matchups, including the latest coming earlier this week.

The UFC CEO recently confirmed a report that Cody Garbrandt will fight Deiveson Figueiredo for the April 13 spectacle. The announcement came with mixed reviews, as some people believe the matchup will be action-packed, while others think the matchup favors ‘Deus da Guerra.’

Once the news was re-shared on Instagram, the controversial Danis commented on ESPN MMA’s post by saying:

“not ufc 300 worth”

Danis’ comment was met with plenty of backlash from fans, including the following people saying:

“ok pillow fists lol”

“You know nothing about mma”

“your not even worth a fight”

“you’re not Apex worthy”

“go get beat up by a paul brother again”

“no one like you no more"

Reaction to Dillon Danis' comment

How many other fights have been confirmed for UFC 300?

UFC 300 has five other fights confirmed besides Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will defend her women’s strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan. Weili is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win against Amanda Lemos, while Xiaonan secured a first-round knockout win against Jessica Andrade in May 2023.

Meanwhile, two other fights are officially scheduled for the April 13 pay-per-view main card. In the light heavyweight division, former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka hopes to get back on track after losing against Alex Pereira for the vacant throne.

To do so, Prochazka must get through Aleksandar Rakic, who last fought in May 2022, when he suffered a severe leg injury against Jan Blachowicz.

The third and final UFC 300 main card matchup is a potential number one lightweight contender bout between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. Oliveira last fought in June 2023, defeating Beneil Dariush by first-round TKO, while Tsarukyan also took out Dariush last time out.

The remaining matchups confirmed for April 13 are Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage.