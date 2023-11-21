"You’re not getting a red panty night" - Joaquin Buckley's surprising attempt at provoking Conor McGregor falls flat with fans

Joaquin Buckley appears to be actively trying to ignite a feud with Conor McGregor.

Buckley recently took X (formerly Twitter) and had words to say about the former two-division UFC champ's potential octagon return. 'New Mansa' asserted that McGregor is avoiding a comeback because he knows he would face defeat and risk losing his stardom:

"Man I’m already knowing the reason @TheNotoriousMMA not coming back he know he’d get bodied and He’ll no longer be the face of combat sports 🤦🏿‍♂️Money Mac get yo money man but stop pretending like you coming back getting these folks Hopes up 😂😂😂"

Joaquin Buckley's deliberate attempt to provoke Conor McGregor didn't sit right with the fans, who accused the 29-year-old American of trying to gain attention by stirring controversy.

One fan wrote:

"You ain't getting that fight buckley. Shoot for Neil or Magny."

Another wrote:

"you're in no position to be tweeting this bro"

"You’re not getting a red panty night."

"Bro he would piece you up lowkey if you box with him"

"You’re legit a nobody weirdo. He don’t know who you are bro bro 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀"

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since suffering a significant leg injury during his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, 'The Notorious' has noticeably amped up his training, hinting at a potential return to the UFC octagon in 2024.

Conor McGregor addresses UFC's position on potential Michael Chandler showdown

Conor McGregor was previously rumored to take on Michael Chandler before year-end, but USADA's regulations have pushed the bout's postponement to at least April 2024. Unfortunately, the date and venue for this potential matchup remain officially unconfirmed.

McGregor voiced his uncertainty on social media regarding the UFC's potential surprise announcement of his comeback fight without prior notice. In a recent post on X, 'The Notorious' hinted at potential complications:

"I promise the UFC would never even have to announce to me who I am fighting. They could do a surprise announcement out of nowhere, a date, an opponent, completely out of the blue, absolutely anyone, at any time, and I’d be in the gym prepping tactics for it. This is legally binding."

