"You're a gift" - Fans and fellow ring girls shower birthday wishes as Arianny Celeste poses in a tiara and red lace

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste is one of the most beloved figures in the organization and has been an integral part of the promotion since 2006. Her connection with fans goes beyond the octagon, with notable instances highlighting her compassion and commitment to social causes.

In 2009, Conner Cordova, a passionate MMA enthusiast, and Arianny Celeste organized a fundraiser event for victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Later in 2013, Celeste, joined by fellow female mixed martial artists from different promotions, took part in an eBay auction, where they auctioned off their sports bras to raise funds for breast cancer research.

Amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Celeste continued her philanthropic efforts and spearheaded a GoFundMe fundraiser dedicated to providing medical protective equipment for Centennial Hospital in Las Vegas and other related medical facilities.

Arianny Celeste recently celebrated her 38th birthday and shared pictures of her in a tiara and red lace holding a cupcake. She captioned the post with:

"11/12... As I take the time to reflect on this year I must admit it’s been one of the most challenging years of my life. I’ve had to be strong when I didn’t feel like being strong. I’ve shed parts of myself that I never thought I would ever part with. I’ve had to let go of people and things I never thought I would. The beauty of it all is that I’ve somehow found a way to always fix my crown and keep going. I’ve gained people, experiences, and most of all faith."

Fellow ring girls and fans showered birthday wishes to Celeste in the comments section. Brittney Palmer wrote:

"Happy birthday Queen."

Brookliyn Wren wrote:

"Happiest birthday to you. You deserve all the most beautiful things in life."

Check out some of the comments below:

[Images via @ariannyceleste on Instagram]

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste reflects on slowing down and prioritizing family

Despite maintaining her distinction as the most recognizable UFC octagon girl, Arianny Celeste has recently undergone a shift in her priorities due to the profound experience of motherhood.

Discussing the impact of pregnancy on her life, Celeste candidly shared her insights during a recent episode of Dr. Berlin's 'Informed Pregnancy' podcast. She acknowledged the transformative nature of becoming a mother, stating:

"I think I'm not used to relaxing and letting go. Just becoming a mom and being pregnant has slowed me down. But now I'm just like, 'Okay I need to slow down to be present for my baby. So yeah I just have never really been the kind of like just chill person I'm always go go go."

Catch Arianny Celeste's comments below (2:30):

