“You’re going to get punished” – Liam Harrison says Fabricio Andrade’s poor footwork was his downfall against Jonathan Haggerty

British Muay Thai sensation Liam Harrison believes Fabricio Andrade’s poor footwork is what led to his knockout loss against Jonathan Haggerty.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium seven months removed from his highlight-reel-worthy knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship, Haggerty squared off with Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

It took ‘The General’ less than two rounds to finish Andrade in Bangkok, Thailand, as he claimed his second ONE world title of 2023 in as many sports.

Sharing his thoughts on the matchup and the result, Liam Harrison suggested that Fabricio Andrade’s footwork is what ultimately led to his downfall inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“You know what, I was looking forward to it, it's kind of a yeah, a freak show element to it, and I knew straight away I thought ‘Oh this is not going to end well for him if you're fighting Haggerty’ If your feet go out of position even once or twice you're going to get punished,” Harrison told the South China Morning Post.

Liam Harrison wants to get back into title picture with win over John Lineker

With Jonathan Haggerty now holding both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, he has quite the target on his back.

Everyone in the division is chomping at the bit to get their shot at one of his two world titles, but perhaps the most intriguing matchup is an all-British battle between ‘The General’ and 90-win veteran Liam Harrison.

‘Hitman’ will finally make his return to action on January 12 when he once again straps on the four-ounce gloves for a Muay Thai clash with former bantamweight MMA world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

If Harrison can deliver a strong showing against Lineker, he will likely put himself right back into the title picture.

Would you like to see Haggerty and Harrison square off in a battle of the UK’s finest?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.