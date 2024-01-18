"You’re not that guy pal" - PFL founder Donn Davis gets trolled by fans for criticizing UFC's fight card quality

PFL founder Donn Davis recently took shots at the UFC.

PFL revealed on Tuesday its plans to kick off 2024 with a highly-anticipated fight card, PFL vs. Bellator, scheduled for Feb. 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is set to showcase four champion vs. champion matchups.

The announcement followed reports that the UFC's inaugural event in Saudi Arabia, originally scheduled for March 2, has been postponed to an undisclosed date in June due to dissatisfaction from Saudi officials regarding the quality of the fight card.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Davis claimed that the UFC's fight card was postponed as it wasn't up to par with the PFL's card, which was previously set to go down one week prior.

Check out Donn Davis' comments below:

Davis' remarks didn't strike a chord with the fans, eliciting an array of reactions.

"LOL PFL is having PPV in high school arenas basically let’s relax"

"I was rooting for the PFL but this guy just like all the 'CEOs' before him.. focused on the UFC and not their low-quality production and hit or miss product"

"You’re not that guy pal 🤷🏻‍♂️"

"Bros comparing his biggest fight card of the year to a UFC Fight Night 😭💀"

PFL confirmed the acquisition of Bellator following extensive rumors and speculation in late 2023. While the promotion plans to maintain Bellator as a distinct entity for the time being, it owns the latter's roster.

PFL vs. UFC: Donn Davis sheds light on key differences

While UFC and PFL stand as formidable rivals in the realm of major MMA promotions, Donn Davis acknowledges the UFC's excellence in delivering quality content.

During the same interview on The MMA Hour, Davis also underscored the distinctive offerings that set PFL apart in the industry:

"I think whatever perspective you came from a current fan, skeptical, or not yet a fan — you moved up two or three notches in terms of interest and certainly respect. And that’s what we’re trying to do. All we’re trying to tell fans is, MMA is big. There are 650 million fans out there. UFC puts on a great product. We put on a different and unique, great product. Check it out. It’s not either-or. This ain’t Coke or Pepsi. PFL is doing a whole different thing. PFL is doing a whole different thing for fans and fighters, and I think yesterday, people started to get that vibe."

Check out Donn Davis' comments below (3:44):