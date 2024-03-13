"You're a punching bag" - Fans troll Dillon Danis for calling out Jorge Masvidal

Dillon Danis' recent callout to Jorge Masvidal for a fight has ignited a flurry of playful jabs from the MMA community.

Danis is renowned for his relentless habit of challenging various influential figures and fighters to showdowns, even before his unsuccessful attempt against Logan Paul in the squared circle last October. That has led to people calling him the "keyboard warrior" for his penchant for all talk and no action.

Remaining true to his social media antics, Danis has recently called out the former UFC welterweight title challenger for a fight.

'El Jefe' chimed into the comment section of Ariel Helwani's Instagram post unveiling the guest lineup for the latest episode of The MMA Hour, including Kayla Harrison, Tai Tuivasa, and 'Gamebred'.

Danis commented:

"Tell Jorge let’s fight."

Dillon Danis' comment

Fans responded to Danis' remark with a myriad of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"How did that go when you challenged Logan Paul? You got smoked."

Another wrote:

"@dillondanis wants to fight everyone till it’s time to fight then he throws zero punches."

more reactions

"@dillondanis but you don't fight... you're a punching bag."

"You're irrelevant. No one is interested in watching you fight. When are you going to take the hint?"

Masvidal declared his retirement from professional fighting following a decisive loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. The defeat marked his fourth consecutive setback, with previous bouts ending in losses against Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

However, eight months after announcing his retirement, 'Gamebred' asserted himself "unretired" in a post on X.

Jorge Masvidal reveals motivation behind aiming for Nate Diaz rematch in combat sports comeback

Jorge Masvidal has recently voiced his eagerness to make a comeback in combat sports, pinpointing a potential showdown against Nate Diaz, whether it be in the boxing ring or the MMA cage.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, 'Gamebred' expressed that despite his victory over Diaz in the past, there's still unfinished business with the Stockton native:

"Nate, though he called me some f*cking names after the fight that I didn’t like, like ‘coward’ and f*cking ‘quitter,’ this and that, I still got a lot of respect for the dude. I love his style, how he fights, and what he represents. But obviously, I didn’t like when he called me that."

They initially clashed at UFC 244 in November 2019, where after three rounds, the octagon side doctor halted the fight due to cuts on Diaz's right eye, leading to Masvidal being crowned as the first 'BMF' champion.

