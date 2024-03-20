"You're right, they should kiss" - Fans drop hilarious comments after Sean Strickland says "men shouldn't hug"

Sean Strickland offered up his thoughts on masculinity and gender roles. As he has done in the past, he prompted a number of members of the MMA community to react and respond.

Strickland recently did an interview with The Schmo at the former UFC middleweight champion's regular training space, Xtreme Couture.

The Schmo conducted the interview and took to Instagram to promote it. He shared a clip of himself alongside Strickland and in the caption, wrote:

"The Band is Back D'Sean & Smo @stricklandmma"

From the clip, it was clear The Schmo was trying to embrace Strickland with a hug as the two have developed a rapport through multiple interviews over the years. The 185-pound combatant, however, was not receptive to the gesture. Strickland responded to this post, by way of his Instagram account @stricklandmma, and commented:

"Lmao. Men shouldn't hug.."

Multiple IG users responded directly to the former UFC middleweight champion.

cqb.4_21 said:

"@stricklandmma you right, they should kiss"

@chamucomusico stated,

"@stricklandmma you're right they should make out"

cigarsworthwhile quipped:

"@stricklandmma Hugging isn't acceptable. Only open mouth tongue kisses for the bros!"

Sean Strickland and his views on masculinity

Strickland has certain views on how men should express themselves that some embrace, while others see dated.

The 33-year-old has gone on record to say that men should not cry. This occurred during a sit-down interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, where he said:

"Men shouldn't cry. When your mom dies or your dog dies, you're allowed to cry but you f****** shouldn't cry."

Some found this commentary to be hypocritical as Strickland famously cried on Theo Von's podcast when discussing his childhood trauma.

The California native has also lamented the fact that men working laborious jobs are being paid far less than men who take up desk jobs. On this topic, Sean Strickland quipped:

"I was thinking about how much I make vs how much the average man makes. It's bs what the government and corporations have done to men these days. Making depressed, addicted, gender fluid weak beta males. That's the goal.. Make more money at your expense **Broke most my life**"

