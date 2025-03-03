"You’re starting to enter Michael Chandler territory" - Fans react as Tom Aspinall reveals the latest status update on Jon Jones fight

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has clarified the prolonged delay in scheduling his title unification bout with Jon Jones. The British fighter, who won the interim belt after a decisive victory over Curtis Blaydes in July 2024, insists that the holdup is being caused by Jones.

In a recent YouTube update, Aspinall explained that while UFC officials are committed to making the bout happen, the delay seems to be on Jones’ side, possibly due to financial concerns or other strategic considerations. Aspinall reiterated his readiness to fight at any moment and emphasized his goal of winning the undisputed title:

"What’s holding it up right now is [Jon Jones’] side. That’s the truth of it. The UFC really wants the fight to happen. They’ve told me that. This is one of the biggest fights in MMA … The UFC tells me, they assure me that they are doing everything they can to make this fight. As far as I’m aware this is now totally down to Jon Jones."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Fans have drawn comparisons between this situation and the lightweight division saga involving Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor, whose much-awaited lightweight bout has yet to materialize after almost two years.

Taking to social media, a fan wrote:

"Time to move on brother you’re starting to enter Michael Chandler territory at this point."

Another added:

"It’s going to be a great day when Jon retires and lets the UFC move on with the actual best heavyweight in the world being champ"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tom Aspinall's recent post. [Screenschot courtesy: X]

Tom Aspinall eyeing another heavyweight matchup apart from Jon Jones clash

Tom Aspinall has identified a top UFC heavyweight contender he’s eager to challenge beyond the anticipated bout with Jon Jones. The interim champion, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed his long-standing desire to face Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall expressed frustration over repeated attempts to secure a match, noting that Gane has frequently withdrawn or dodged potential bouts:

"I’m yet to fight Ciryl Gane, haven’t fought him. [But] I’ve been trying to fight him for about three years. He pulled out of the fight and ducked the fight on multiple occasions. There’s plenty of footage out there where you’ll find me calling him out. But he is on my list. If it is for the undisputed title, I’ll take him out. I’m desperate for it."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (07:15):

