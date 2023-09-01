"You're worth more" - Fans back ex-UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez as she asks for $1M dancing in a sporty two-piece 

Former UFC star Pearl Gonzalez has got the fans talking after posting a video of herself dancing in a sporty two-piece.

The former UFC women's star took to Twitter and posted a dancing video while wearing a two-piece. Interestingly, she asked for a hefty sum of money and captioned the post by saying:

"Long story short.. I need $1M!"

Take a look at her post below:

Reacting to the same, fans flooded the post with their praise for Pearl Gonzalez. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Hate the music but you're beautiful"

"You're worth more than $1m baby.."

"Lets start fundraising"

Gonzalez was signed by the UFC in 2017 after she racked up an impressive 6-1 record in her professional MMA career. However, she went on to lose to Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 210 and Poliana Botelho at UFC 216 in her two octagon appearances and was cut from the promotion.

She was then signed by Invicta FC, where she competed six times with a record of 4-2. Gonzalez also competed under the Bare Knuckle FC banner twice in 2021. She beat Charisa Sigala at BKFC 18 via unanimous decision before losing a decision to Britain Hart at BKFC 22.

Pearl Gonzalez sent a brutal slap video to Dana White for the Power Slap League audition

The former UFC fighter was eager to be a Power Slap League champion when the competition was launched earlier this year. Dana White founded the Power Slap League in January, and the competition is already in its second season.

The show has caused a divide among fans and fighters, and many have labeled White's latest project as 'legalized traumatic brain injury' but there is a minority of the MMA-verse that appears to enjoy the competition.

Back in January, Pearl Gonzalez took to Instagram to demonstrate her slapping power in an attempt to get signed for the show. She captioned the post by saying:

"My name is Pearl Gonzalez. I'm a professional fighter, and I am trying out for the Power Slap League. This is my audition..."

Take a look at Gonzalez's post below: