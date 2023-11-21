“You have to be ready for any moment” – Sage Northcutt on importance of owning a ‘positive mindset’ in every fight

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt believes your mindset can mean the difference between victory and defeat even before you step inside the cage.

The multi-time karate world champion made his triumphant return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video and delivered one of the biggest highlights of the night. After a four-year-long layoff, ‘Super’ stepped inside the Circle for a scrap with former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Considering the amount of time Sage Northcutt spent on the sidelines, nobody knew what to expect, but they definitely didn’t expect what they got. 39-seconds into the bout, ‘Super’ snatched a slick heel hook, forcing Mujtaba to tap out

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Northcutt discussed the importance of carrying a positive attitude with you in every fight and the world of difference it can make inside the Circle:

“So you have to be ready for any moment,” Northcutt said. “But having a positive mindset definitely makes a huge difference because if you're going out there thinking you're going to lose you're gonna get beat, you're going to get submitted or knocked out, or whatever it might be, you’re gonna have a hard time.”

What’s next for Sage Northcutt?

After erasing the memory of his disastrous ONE Championship debut, many fight fans were quick to ask what comes next for the American athlete following his lightning-quick finish against Ahmed Mujtaba.

The consensus and Northcutt himself have seemingly fallen on the man ‘Super’ has been scheduled to scrap with on more than one occasion, Shinya Aoki.

The Japanese MMA icon was expected to step inside the Circle with the karate specialist at ONE on TNT IV in 2021, but ‘Super’ was forced to withdraw due to an illness.

Since then, ‘Tobikan Judan’ has moved on to matchups in both MMA and submission grappling, but every once in a while, the two combat sports stars decide to renew their rivalry through interviews and social media.

Do you still want to see Shinya Aoki and Sage Northcutt compete on martial arts’ biggest stage, or is it time for both men to move on?