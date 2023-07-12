"You see the irony here, right?" - Conor McGregor gets savagely trolled for taking a dig a Spanish minister's climate hypocrisy

Conor McGregor is not a fan of hypocrisy and recently reacted to a video allegedly showing a Spanish minister on her way to a climate change conference. The minister allegedly drove to the venue on a motorcade, stopped a 100-meters away from the entrance, and then made a show of arriving on a bicycle.

The Irishman was irked at the virtue-signaling actions of the politician and sounded off on Twitter, saying:

"Ridiculous carry-on. Enough! Either walk it, talk it, live it, breathe it. Or shut it!"

While some fans agreed with McGregor, many others trolled the Irishman for not recognizing his own hypocrisy when it came to fighting. They expressed their sentiments in the comments section.

One fan directly questioned Conor McGregor and asked:

"You see the irony here, right?"

Another fan sarcastically asked:

"Did Conor McGregor out of all people call out someone for hypocrisy?"

One user recalled McGregor's regular fight teasing and wrote:

"Like you saying you're gonna fight but you don't?"

Another user joked about McGregor's absence from the USADA testing pool and wrote:

"Those were USADA's exact words to Conor."

One fan asked:

"Conor do we win in this TUF episode."

Another fan reminded Conor McGregor how badly his team was losing on TUF 31, stating:

"0-7 on TUF going 0-8 next week."

One user begged:

"Fight Chandler already."

Another fan brutally trolled the Irishman, stating:

"You almost do all of the above with coke lad."

Team Conor McGregor vs. Team Michael Chandler on TUF 31: Episode 7 results

Conor McGregor can't seem to catch a break. The Irishman, who is coaching opposite Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter season 31, is now 0-7 against his rival coach.

In the seventh episode of the UFC's popular reality show, UFC veteran Jason Knight helped coach Chandler secure another win over coach McGregor. Knight went up against rising MMA prospect Landon Quinones in the penultimate quarterfinal bout of the season.

While both competitors began the fight strong, Quinones later shot for a double-leg takedown. Knight used the opportunity to transition an armbar into a triangle choke and submitted Quinones less than a minute into the fight.

Following the dismal results, a shaken-up McGregor asked UFC president Dana White what happens if Michael Chandler sweeps all eight fights. While White didn't have an answer, the show's executive producer suggested that team members could be asked to switch sides.

While there's no confirmation of that happening, team Chandler's Hunter Azure is set to face team McGregor's Rico DiSciullo in the next episode of the TUF 31.

