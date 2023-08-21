"You seem to have left that one out" - Logan Paul under fire as fans notice lack of defense for fiancee in latest clap back to Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is set to face Dillon Danis in an exhibition boxing match on October 14. The mixed martial artist has spent much of the pre-fight build-up targeting the social media personality and his fiancee on Twitter. Paul shared a photo on Twitter, proclaiming that he has started training camp, leading Danis to respond:

"It makes sense why you turned down Olympic-style drug testing. You juice head, all that muscle mass – you'll gas in that ring."

Paul, who has not responded to much of Danis' comments, responded by accusing the Bellator fighter of lying throughout the build-up, tweeting:

"You lied about this. You lied about wanting to go 8 rounds. You lied about the cease & desist. You lied about saving my life in NYC. You lied about being a real fighter."

Check out the back-and-forth between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis below:

Fans took to Twitter to question Paul's response. @werdna512 pointed out that he did not mention the comments Danis has made about his fiancee, stating:

"did he lie about your girl? you seem to have left that one out LMAO! #LoganCuck"

Danis responded by claiming that his opponent was crying while writing the tweet:

"he was definitely crying writing this. 😂"

@knicks_tape99 claimed:

"Dying at getting called a juice head gets him to respond"

@InsertNameL questioned:

"But has he lied about your girl getting passed around like prime covid?"

@OasisMma claimed that Paul's post resembles one made by a high schooler on Facebook:

"This is like what a HS girl would write on Facebook when she gets hurt the first time. You lied about her. You lied about us. You lied….about loving me."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Dillon Danis claims that Logan Paul has attempted to silence him

Dillon Danis has relentlessly trolled Logan Paul since their boxing match was initially announced. He recently accused his opponent of turning to the promoters in an attempt to silence him, tweeting:

"I'm suggesting 12 rounds in the ring to test if you can silence me like a man, but you're staying quiet. Instead, you're crying to the promoters and issuing cease and desist letters pussy. @LoganPaul"

Danis previously shared that Misfits, the promotion behind the event, has threatened to cancel the bout if he doesn't stop tweeting his opponent:

"apparently Misfits is censoring me saying i went to far and threatening to pull the fight wtf 😂"

Check out Dillon Danis' tweets to Logan Paul below:

Despite his claims that the promotion could cancel the fight, Danis has not let that prevent him from targeting Paul on social media. As things currently stand, the bout has not been canceled and will take place in less than two months.

