"You were sniffing his hand in the crowd" - Fans flame Dillon Danis for his "Khabib was in Ratatouille" comment

As he often does, Dillon Danis has drawn the ire of the MMA fanbase. On an Instagram post where ESPN showered several UFC fighters, past and present, for their successful transition into the acting world, Danis opted to take a swing at former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The post was a collage of former UFC champions, excluding one who is a Hall of Famer, and it highlighted notable films in which they've appeared. This drew Danis, who aimed a scathing insult at Nurmagomedov by claiming that he was in 'Ratatouille,' an animated film where the main character is an anthropomorphic rat.

"Khabib was in Ratatouille"

Given McGregor's past insults referring to Nurmagomedov as a rat, the implication behind Danis' comment was clear. However, it largely backfired on him, as fans quickly flocked to the unbeaten Dagestani's defense.

"Nobody laughed Connor D rider"

Another fan referenced their UFC 229 brawl, which saw Nurmagomedov attack Danis in the crowd.

"You were sniffing his hand in the crowd"

One fan mocked the former Bellator fighter's loss to Logan Paul, stating that it robbed him of all credibility.

"You lost to Logan. U have zero dignity and honor. Take the L"

This was echoed by another fan.

"That's why Logan Paul make you his punching bag, poor Conor DRider"

Danis is one of McGregor's close friends and teammates, as they both train at SBG Ireland. However, this has led to the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace aiming outlandish criticism at anyone with whom the Irishman has feuded.

He notably mocked the death of Nurmagomedov's father before quickly deleting his tweet the moment McGregor tweeted out a respectful comment.

Revisiting Dillon Danis' brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

After submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov allowed months of frustration and pent-up anger to overflow as he scaled the fence and leaped out of the cage at the Irishman's corner. He quickly got into a melee with Dillon Danis, which saw both men trade blows in the heat of the moment.

Security quickly pulled them apart, and Danis was accused of making Islamophobic statements, which he denied. Regardless, the brawl marked one of the wildest moments in UFC history and one the promotion clearly wants to avoid as they gently turned down Danis' offer, years later, to sign with them.

According to UFC CEO Dana White, he was not interested in the drama and contention that Danis generated.