“You have something to teach” - Bibiano Fernandes says world champions have a responsibility to teach the next generation

Bibiano Fernandes believes martial arts should always be a never-ending pursuit of teaching and learning between the generations.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion always abided by the notion that those who've reached the top of the sport should one day be leading the charge in helping the next generation get their stripes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Brazilian legend said this thought process pushed him to open his Flash Academy Martial Arts school in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

Bibiano Fernandes said:

"A long time ago, I had a dream to have my own school. If you’re a world champion - any world champion, doesn’t matter who you are - if you have reached that level of a world champion, then you have knowledge to teach people. Especially if you come from humble beginnings and you reached this level, for sure you have something to teach."

Fernandes is arguably the greatest world champion in ONE Championship, and his mark of 11 world title wins remains a record in the promotion.

'The Flash' is also tied with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama for most consecutive world title defenses at seven.

On the advent of his retirement, Fernandes has come to terms with leaving the sport that made him one of Brazil's greatest sporting heroes.

Fernandes will face off against eternal rival and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon in his swan song at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday at Lusail Sports Arena.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Bibiano Fernandes says he'll leave MMA a happy man

Bibiano Fernandes faced trials and triumphs in his storied MMA career, and he's confident he'll leave the sport as happy as he can be.

He said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I never had a problem with anything. I'm happy with who I am. Could I have been better? A hundred percent, I could have been better. But f*** it, I'm so happy. I have no regrets in life, in general. What happened, happened for a reason. I'm here for a reason. You're here for a reason. For me to always move forward, I'm always thankful, I'm grateful for everything that happened in my life. No regrets in my life."

