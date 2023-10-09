“You sound scared” - Dillon Danis’ three-word response to Logan Paul’s ‘fight week’ physique divides fans

The Dillon Danis-Logan Paul beef has been well documented on social media, and the two have continued to trade barbs leading up to their fight on October 14th.

Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of himself looking in tremendous shape, alongside the caption:

"IT'S FIGHT WEEK"

Danis took note, and replied:

"Juice Head B***h"

Just like their previous interactions and comments, the two garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, with a number of fans reacting to the exchange.

One user, @TruthfulUfcFan interpreted Dillon Danis' constant accusing of Paul for using steroids as coming from a place of fear. The user said:

"You sound scared"

Another user, @PositivelyAlpha, expressed their confusion over whether or not there will be drug testing for the fight, and when it will take place, saying:

"When is the testing?"

@_TheSZN added to the allegations made against Logan Paul:

"Indeed, he's juiced to the grills"

Meanwhile, @peewince, like many others, saw the humour in the situation, tweeting:

"<laughing emoji x2>"

User @LFCReasons showed their support for Dillon Danis, adding:

"Bro is gonna smoke this youtuber"

@StillBlackMamba also questioned the lack of transparency over testing for the bout, saying:

"Why has your test been changed?"

@chrisnkang expressed their desire to see a clean fight, adding:

"We want a good, clean fight"

Check out the post alongside some comments here:

Fans react to the exchange between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Logan Paul reveals broken wrist ahead of Dillon Danis fight

On a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, Logan Paul revealed that he 'broke' his wrist. As the October 14th date for his fight with Danis inches closer, the older Paul brother was seen wearing a wrist sleeve when he joined his brother Jake on the podcast.

Jake asked Logan about the injury, and whether he would be able to fight. For much of the build-up, the narrative has always been about whether or not Danis would show up fight night, so Paul dismissed any concerns, saying:

"Yeah, for sure, I'm able to fight. I landed a punch wrong, I had some wrist problems, I broke my wrist in the past."

Check out Logan Paul's comments here (5:07):