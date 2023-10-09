MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • “You sound scared” - Dillon Danis’ three-word response to Logan Paul’s ‘fight week’ physique divides fans

“You sound scared” - Dillon Danis’ three-word response to Logan Paul’s ‘fight week’ physique divides fans

By Krishna Venki
Modified Oct 09, 2023 18:17 GMT
Dillon Danis, Logan Paul (Image Courtesy - @LoganPaul, @dillondanis on X/Twitter)
Dillon Danis, Logan Paul (Image Courtesy - @LoganPaul, @dillondanis on X/Twitter)

The Dillon Danis-Logan Paul beef has been well documented on social media, and the two have continued to trade barbs leading up to their fight on October 14th.

Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of himself looking in tremendous shape, alongside the caption:

"IT'S FIGHT WEEK"

Danis took note, and replied:

"Juice Head B***h"

Just like their previous interactions and comments, the two garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, with a number of fans reacting to the exchange.

One user, @TruthfulUfcFan interpreted Dillon Danis' constant accusing of Paul for using steroids as coming from a place of fear. The user said:

"You sound scared"

Another user, @PositivelyAlpha, expressed their confusion over whether or not there will be drug testing for the fight, and when it will take place, saying:

"When is the testing?"

@_TheSZN added to the allegations made against Logan Paul:

"Indeed, he's juiced to the grills"

Meanwhile, @peewince, like many others, saw the humour in the situation, tweeting:

"<laughing emoji x2>"

User @LFCReasons showed their support for Dillon Danis, adding:

"Bro is gonna smoke this youtuber"

@StillBlackMamba also questioned the lack of transparency over testing for the bout, saying:

"Why has your test been changed?"

@chrisnkang expressed their desire to see a clean fight, adding:

"We want a good, clean fight"

Check out the post alongside some comments here:

Fans react to the exchange between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Fans react to the exchange between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Logan Paul reveals broken wrist ahead of Dillon Danis fight

On a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, Logan Paul revealed that he 'broke' his wrist. As the October 14th date for his fight with Danis inches closer, the older Paul brother was seen wearing a wrist sleeve when he joined his brother Jake on the podcast.

Jake asked Logan about the injury, and whether he would be able to fight. For much of the build-up, the narrative has always been about whether or not Danis would show up fight night, so Paul dismissed any concerns, saying:

"Yeah, for sure, I'm able to fight. I landed a punch wrong, I had some wrist problems, I broke my wrist in the past."

Check out Logan Paul's comments here (5:07):

youtube-cover

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...