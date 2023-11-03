"You still have to score the quiet rounds" - Conor McGregor's old foe Paulie Malignaggi shares unpopular opinion on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 

Francis Ngannou shook up the combat sports world this past Saturday when he brought Tyson Fury to the brink of defeat. The former UFC heavyweight champion was given almost no prospect of emerging victorious in a boxing match against 'The Gypsy King.' However, 'The Predator' surprised everyone.

Not only did his vaunted knockout power come to its expected appearance when he scored a third-round knockdown, sending Fury tumbling towards the canvas, but he matched his foe in a battle of skill, with many believing that Ngannou had done enough to win. So naturally, there was uproar when Fury was declared the winner.

Fans and fighters alike accused the judges of robbing Francis Ngannou of a split-decision win. One man who disagrees, however, is former two-division world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi. While he praised Ngannou for winning the big rounds, he ultimately felt that Fury won more rounds, especially the quiet ones:

"I don't think he won more than three rounds, maybe four rounds if you are a little bit generous, but he won the bigger rounds and Fury won all the quiet rounds, but you still have to score the quiet rounds."

The Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury bout, however, isn't the first crossover fight that Paulie Malignaggi has been linked to. He previously served as an analyst ahead of Conor McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and even aided the Irishman by being a sparring partner.

However, McGregor's decision to release footage of their sparring sessions, which appeared to show a knockdown in favor of the Irishman, but which Malignaggi contests was a shove, led to significant enmity between the two. Another crossover bout he was linked to was a bare-knuckle boxing bout with Artem Lobov.

Despite being the more credentialed boxer and Lobov an MMA fighter, Malignaggi ultimately lost via unanimous decision at BKFC 6.

Francis Ngannou's most controversial MMA win

Most of Francis Ngannou's wins during his UFC run are unquestioned, with his victories consisting either of brutal knockouts or the rare submission. In his last fight with the promotion, he defeated Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision, implementing a wrestling-heavy game plan.

However, one of his wins was not without some measure of controversy. After defeating Curtis Blaydes for a second time, he took on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

The fight ended within 26 seconds. It initially seemed to be the result of a knockout, but replays revealed Velasquez injuring his knee. However, others have suggested that a short uppercut caused Velasquez to fall awkwardly, leading to his knee injury.