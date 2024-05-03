"You talk some s**t you do” - Eddie Hearn blasts “idiot” Gervonta Davis for accusing promoter of orchestrating Ryan Garcia’s PED scandal

Gervonta Davis has come under fire from boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for his comments about Hearn being involved in Ryan Garcia's recent PED scandal.

Garcia recently faced Devin Haney, who works with the Matchroom Boxing chairman as his co-promoter. 'KingRy' handed Haney his first professional defeat, but several days later, it was reported that he failed two separate drug tests.

Garcia tested positive for a banned substance known as Osterine, with levels of the drug being found in a test he took on Friday before the fight as well as on Saturday after the fight.

'Tank' surprisingly took to X to defend Garcia in a now-deleted tweet and pointed the finger at Hearn as a potential reason for the drug failure. The Matchroom Boxing chairman has now responded to Davis during a recent interview, saying this:

"'Tank' Davis, he is such an idiot sometimes. I DM'd him this morning and I said, 'You talk some s**t you do.' One, don't delete the tweet. If you've got something to say, say it... Firstly, you're accusing me of being behind Ryan Garcia failing [a drug test]. What planet do you live on?! And then you want to delete your tweets, even worse. Stand by what you say... He says some ridiculous things... We never want to see a fighter test positive in our sport."

Watch Eddie Hearn's response to Gervonta Davis below from 15:15:

Gervonta Davis claims he will "beat the f**k" out of Ryan Garcia if he is lying about PED scandal

Ryan Garcia has once again been embroiled in a controversy surrounding his career, with the talented fighter having failed two drug tests for his fight with Devin Haney on April 20th.

'KingRy' has maintained that he is innocent of any wrongdoing, and has taken a light-hearted approach to the news breaking online, jesting that he was under the influence of tequila on fight night, among other things.

Gervonta Davis surprisingly took to defending his former opponent after news broke of his drug test failures. He also shared his Instagram DM exchange with Garcia in a now-deleted tweet, which was re-uploaded to X by boxing journalist Michael Benson.

'Tank' wrote this:

"If you cheated and I'm defending you... I'm going to beat the f**k out of you when I catch you."

'KingRy' responded with this:

"You will see in the next coming days I didn't cheat."

"We can just run it again in a real fight"

"But nah I didn't cheat"

See Gervonta Davis' Instagram DM with Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet